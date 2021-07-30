Colony Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

