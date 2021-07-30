Colony Group LLC Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,142,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after buying an additional 363,123 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.88.

Shares of APD opened at $289.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

