ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $14,128.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001983 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007933 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001335 BTC.

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,059,294,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.