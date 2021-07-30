Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. The company had a trading volume of 303,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $50.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.
