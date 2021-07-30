Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

Separately, Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of CLBK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.04. 108,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,697. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

