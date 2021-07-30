Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

