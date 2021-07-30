Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Comfort Systems USA has increased its dividend by 44.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.
Shares of FIX stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $88.53.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.
About Comfort Systems USA
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
