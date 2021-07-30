Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%.

FIX traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.53. 990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,792. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.28.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.