Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of FIX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.75. 161,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.09. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.16.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 21.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at $24,639,438.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 505,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 80.3% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

