Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $13.35. 17,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,527. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

