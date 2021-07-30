Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.84.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.