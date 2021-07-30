Comparing InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) & Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InVivo Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.07 million N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 169.19 -$59.31 million ($0.63) -3.65

InVivo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares InVivo Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVivo Therapeutics N/A -56.81% -48.78% Asensus Surgical -1,288.65% -45.91% -39.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats InVivo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord. The company was founded by Joseph P. Vacanti, Frank M. Reynolds, and Robert Langer in January 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery. The company's products include Senhance Surgical system, a multi-port robotic surgery system that allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera; and SurgiBot System, a single-port robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. Its products also comprise instruments; and Senhance ultrasonic system, an advanced energy device to deliver controlled energy to ligate and divide tissue. The company was formerly known as TransEnterix, Inc. and changed its name to Asensus Surgical, Inc. in February 2021. Asensus Surgical, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

