Comparing Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryve Foods and Beyond Meat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -60.71 Beyond Meat $406.79 million 19.31 -$52.75 million ($0.60) -207.60

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat. Beyond Meat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryve Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Beyond Meat -19.58% -18.94% -8.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stryve Foods and Beyond Meat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 8 4 0 1.89

Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $125.53, suggesting a potential upside of 0.78%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats Beyond Meat on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc., a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks. The company sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience store, natural retailer channels, restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools, as well as through an e-commerce site. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

