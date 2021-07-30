Comparing Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) & TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) and TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and TrueBlue’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.71 TrueBlue $1.85 billion 0.54 -$141.84 million $0.43 65.37

Volt Information Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TrueBlue. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueBlue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueBlue has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Volt Information Sciences and TrueBlue’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61% TrueBlue 0.86% 5.68% 2.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Volt Information Sciences and TrueBlue, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A TrueBlue 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volt Information Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. TrueBlue has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.18%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

