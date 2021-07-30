Compound (COMP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $238.94 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $398.62 or 0.00991720 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.14 billion and approximately $238.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,380,078 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

