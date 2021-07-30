Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CGEN remained flat at $$6.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 984,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,232. The firm has a market cap of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

