Conduit’s (CRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.
CRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.64). The stock had a trading volume of 63,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,147. The stock has a market cap of £840.44 million and a PE ratio of -62.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,543.83. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42).
About Conduit
