Conduit’s (CRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.05% from the stock’s previous close.

CRE stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 508 ($6.64). The stock had a trading volume of 63,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,147. The stock has a market cap of £840.44 million and a PE ratio of -62.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,543.83. Conduit has a 1-year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

