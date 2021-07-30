Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,334 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $29,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $749,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $491,462,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $1,160,498.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,790 shares of company stock worth $40,883,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,900,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.74. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.