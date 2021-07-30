Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,922,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Rayonier makes up 1.4% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $105,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,717. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $7,604,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,149,782. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

