Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $51.30 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 965,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Brown & Brown worth $51,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. 3,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,535. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

