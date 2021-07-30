Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $25,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $170.50 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.76.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.