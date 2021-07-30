Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 693,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 926,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,404,000 after purchasing an additional 80,426 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 251,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 48,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

FBHS traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,493. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

In related news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

