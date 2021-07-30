Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,499 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,293 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $86,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 28.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after acquiring an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.32. 218,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,520,866. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.20. The company has a market cap of $243.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.31.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

