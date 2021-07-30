Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 12,230 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,354,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $1,316,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304,297 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.87. 75,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $167.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

