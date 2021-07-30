ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.40% from the company’s current price.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

CNOB opened at $26.42 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.40.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

