ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

NASDAQ:CNOB traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.30. 111,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,364. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

