Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. 603,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $615.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNSL. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other Consolidated Communications news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.