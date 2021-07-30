ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $33,552.94 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 73,423 shares in the company, valued at $671,086.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $214,178.60.

On Thursday, June 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62.

WISH stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WISH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

