ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.83.

WISH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $33,552.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 73,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,086.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,092,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,721.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after acquiring an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

