Contrasting TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Atkore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore $1.77 billion 1.98 $152.30 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Risk & Volatility

TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TNR Technical and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atkore has a consensus target price of $72.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.40%. Given Atkore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.9% of Atkore shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Atkore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Atkore 14.32% 67.44% 17.92%

Summary

Atkore beats TNR Technical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet. The MP&S segment provides products and services that frame, support, and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment, and systems in electrical, industrial, and construction applications. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

