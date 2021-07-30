Cooper Financial Group Buys 81,891 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 422,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $21,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,352,000 after acquiring an additional 590,054 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. 1,652,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

