Cooper Financial Group Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.13.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,359,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $417.26. 18,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.36 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

