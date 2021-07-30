Cooper Financial Group Has $2.99 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 423.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The firm has a market cap of $349.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

