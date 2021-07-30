Cooper Financial Group Has $701,000 Stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 25,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,465. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

