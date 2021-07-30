Cooper Financial Group Sells 424 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. The stock had a trading volume of 492,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,611,342. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

