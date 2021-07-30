Cooper Financial Group Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after buying an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.95. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,313. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

