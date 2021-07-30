Cormark Comments on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%.

TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42. TELUS has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $23.28.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,481 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TELUS by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth about $44,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.