Cormark Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$265.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$240.00 to C$265.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYD. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$253.08.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

TSE:BYD opened at C$242.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.44. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$184.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$223.77.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The firm had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$574.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.