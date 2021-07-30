Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54 to $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.52 billion.Corning also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.590 EPS.

GLW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 68,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,175. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 35,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,592,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $824,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 267,050 shares worth $11,937,191. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

