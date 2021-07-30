Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $29.78 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In related news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock worth $651,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

