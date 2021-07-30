Corsicana & Co. Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,931,118. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $323.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.