Corsicana & Co. Buys Shares of 6,345 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 35,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

