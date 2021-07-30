Corsicana & Co. Purchases New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766,435 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,349,140,000 after acquiring an additional 525,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,876,735,000 after acquiring an additional 876,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $149.01. The company had a trading volume of 212,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $100.70 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

