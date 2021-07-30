Corsicana & Co. Takes $1.84 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Corsicana & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

