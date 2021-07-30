Corsicana & Co. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. The Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Corsicana & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $349.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

