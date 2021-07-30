Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.77. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 594,693 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.99.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.