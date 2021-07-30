CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. 26,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

