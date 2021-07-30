Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.86. 70,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,228. The company has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.39.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

