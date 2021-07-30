Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Receives GBX 505.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 505.29 ($6.60).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSP shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 524 ($6.85) on Tuesday. Countryside Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 557.50 ($7.28). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -308.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 501.10.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin purchased 39,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £200,107.60 ($261,441.86).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

