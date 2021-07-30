COVA (COVA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $763,769.79

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. COVA has a market cap of $763,769.79 and $19,856.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

