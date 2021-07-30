Cowen Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $335.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.17% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

FTNT stock opened at $274.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $5,255,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fortinet by 87.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 43.9% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Fortinet by 356.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Fortinet by 6.8% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

